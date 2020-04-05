England's Nikita Parris backs Euro 2021 reschedule proposal

0:27 Nikita Parris insists England will be fully prepared for the next European Championship on home soil, even if it is delayed by a year because of coronavirus Nikita Parris insists England will be fully prepared for the next European Championship on home soil, even if it is delayed by a year because of coronavirus

England's Nikita Parris is supporting proposals to push Euro 2021 back a year in order to give the FA more time to make it "the best women’s tournament yet".

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the majority of European football has been suspended with UEFA announcing the men's Euros, scheduled to start this June, will be postponed until the following summer.

And although some want to see the women's tournament, to be hosted by England and due to begin on July 7 2021, run back-to-back, it could present problems with the Tokyo Olympics also postponed until July 2021.

That could see the potential problem of two women's tournaments taking place in the same summer with Parris believing a shift to 2022 could be the best solution.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, the Lionesses' forward said: "Whatever happens one thing that won't change is that it will still be our home Euros.

"It would give players more time to be in peak condition, the excitement to build the tournament even further and the FA to make sure it is the best Euros yet.

"So it's important for us as players not to be disheartened because ultimately you need to stay in great shape to be involved and this would just give us all another year."