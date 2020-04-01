UEFA Women's Euro 2021 in England will be moved to 2022, claims Danish FA

The Netherlands face another year's wait to defend their UEFA Women's Championship title

Next year's UEFA Women's Euros in England have been postponed until 2022, the Danish Football Association has claimed.

The 16-team tournament had been expected to be delayed following the decision to move the Tokyo Olympics to July 2021.

The DBU said the decision had been taken following a conference call between member nations on Wednesday.

The rescheduling of the tournament to 2022 will avoid two women's tournaments taking place in the same summer.

Qualification for the championships is still ongoing, with England having already qualified for the finals as hosts.

Scotland are second in Group E, Wales are second in Group C, which also contains Northern Ireland in fourth place, and the Republic of Ireland are top of Group I.

There are still decisions to be made about when exactly the tournament will take place, with organisers hopeful of avoiding a clash with the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which are set to take place in Birmingham from July 27 to August 7.