Arsenal's Danielle Carter calls for back-to-back Euros following postponement of Euro 2020

Arsenal's Danielle Carter has called for a back-to-back men's and women's European Championships following the postponement of Euro 2020.

UEFA confirmed earlier this week that the competition would be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, with a commitment to complete European leagues and UEFA competitions.

That means that both the men's and women's European Championships are currently scheduled to take place within the same year, and Carter believes having consecutive competitions could be the best solution.

Carter said: "Not many people know what's going on, especially us in the women's game. The men's Euros has been postponed to next year but obviously that is when the women's Euros was meant to be.

"Hopefully they can do back-to-back - but that's up to UEFA. We can just prepare for it and it would be great to have a back-to-back Euros."

FIFPro representative and Chelsea defender Anita Asante says there are many reasons for players to be worried during the current shutdown - and she believes contracts and maintaining fitness prove to be the main concerns.

Players who have contracts running out at the end of the current season face having their deals expire before the campaign is completed.

Asante said: " A concern for a lot of players is being able to maintain training; wanting to understand the implications of the season not continuing right now.

"Whether or not there are contract extensions that will be looked at if their contract is coming to an end within the normal season.

"Obviously the return of play is a concern. When the women's Euros will commence is also a concern and how that will affect the training loads for players and determining when the league will actually finish."