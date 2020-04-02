England international Jade Moore joins Orlando Pride from FA WSL side Reading

Jade Moore made 53 appearances across three seasons for Reading

England Women midfielder Jade Moore has left Reading Women to join NWSL side Orlando Pride.

The 29-year-old has spent the last three seasons with the Royals and moves Stateside on an initial one-year deal.

Moore will link up with World Cup winner Alex Morgan at Orlando, as well as Brazil's six-time FIFA Player of the Year Marta.

"I think one of the biggest things for me is that this is a fresh challenge, a new league," Moore said.

"I'm really excited about that, coming overseas, and taking me out of my comfort zone to play against different players and play against the best players in the world.

"When this came about it ticked every single box of what I wanted at the next part of my career."

Moore made her international debut for England back in 2012

The move reunites Moore with Pride boss Marc Skinner, who she previously worked with when the pair were at Birmingham City.

Skinner is thrilled with capture of the 50-cap England international, who he insists will give Orlando's midfield a completely different dimension.

"Simply put, Jade is the complete midfielder," Skinner said.

"She possesses a great skill to travel quickly in small spaces, control the pace of the game and her ability to, not only read the game well, but destroy attacks before they start will bring a much-needed dynamic to our midfield.

"We're very excited to bring her into the club and look forward to seeing her in purple when we get back to play."