FA WSL: Chelsea to sign Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Melanie Leupolz

Melanie Leupolz is joining Chelsea on a three-year deal this summer

Chelsea Women have agreed a deal to sign Germany international Melanie Leupolz from Bayern Munich.

The midfielder, who was part of the Germany squad that won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, has agreed pre-contract terms over a three-year deal to join Chelsea in the summer.

Leupolz, who has won two league titles with Bayern and captained the team for two seasons, believes Chelsea is the perfect fit for her.

"It's a really big move," she said.

"I believe in what Chelsea are doing as a club and I am excited to be a part of that. They want to win titles, and so do I.

"I also like the style of football they play. I have seen a lot of their matches and I think it's the right club for me."

Emma Hayes' side were second in the FA WSL before the season was suspended

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is thrilled with the capture of the midfielder, who also won the 2013 Euros with Germany when she was a teenager.

"It's a real statement of intent that she chose Chelsea and it shows just how far we've come as a football club," Hayes said.

"Melanie is versatile, she's got wonderful qualities in the midfield areas and she will provide much-needed depth. I'm looking forward to welcoming her to the club."