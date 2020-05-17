Alexandre Lacazette: Arsenal 'taking seriously' balloon incident

Alexandre Lacazette will be dealt with internally by Arsenal

Arsenal are investigating an incident involving Alexandre Lacazette after a video emerged online showing the forward appearing to inhale from a balloon.

As reported by the Daily Star, footage showed the France forward appearing to inhale from a balloon positioned at his mouth during the lockdown.

"This is a private matter which we are taking seriously. It will be handled internally," a statement from Arsenal read.

The club will be releasing nothing else regarding the matter at this time, while the forward is yet to make any comment.

Lacazette and several other Gunners team-mates were "reminded of their responsibilities" following a similar incident in 2018 where the group of players were pictured inhaling nitrous oxide at a London nightclub.

The forward, 28, scored nine goals in 26 matches in all competitions prior to the suspension of the football season in England due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League's 20 clubs could return to training next week, with medical experts, league officials and club representatives set to meet on Monday for crunch talks regarding the restart of the top-flight season.