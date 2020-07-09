Arsenal fail with Eddie Nketiah red card appeal after sending off in Leicester draw

Eddie Nketiah was dismissed in the draw with Leicester City

Arsenal have failed in their attempts to get Eddie Nketiah's red card against Leicester overturned or his ban reduced.

The England U21 striker will now face a three-game suspension after he received a straight red card for a late challenge on James Justin, shortly after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Nketiah's will miss the Sky Live matches against Tottenham and Liverpool, as well as next week's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was incensed by the dismissal, particularly as Leicester striker Jamie Vardy had earlier escaped sanction after catching Shkodran Mustafi with a flailing boot before going on to net a late equaliser for the Foxes nine minutes after Nketiah's red card.

Speaking after the draw, Arteta said: "With the red card decision, he doesn't see the player and you have to know that he is a young kid.

"But if that is a red card then Leicester have to play with 10 men after 42 minutes. That [Vardy's challenge] has to be a red card as well."

Nketiah, who was on loan at Leeds earlier this season, has played a part in all of Arsenal's Premier League games since the restart and opened the scoring in last month's 2-0 win over Southampton.

