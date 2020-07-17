Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta urges caution over fans return

0:27 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is keen to see fans back inside football grounds Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is keen to see fans back inside football grounds

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has welcomed the decision to re-open stadiums in October but has urged for caution and safety in doing so.

The government has paved the way for fans to return to stadiums from October after Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the next steps to ease coronavirus restrictions.

The Prime Minister said trials would begin to see larger gatherings occur in places like sports stadiums as well as announcing most remaining leisure centres would be allowed to reopen on August 1.

Mass gatherings at sports grounds have been banned since March as part of social distancing measures brought in to combat the pandemic.

Arteta, whose Arsenal side face Manchester City in an FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, welcomed the announcement but said it was important to be cautious.

"Obviously things are evolving differently in different countries," Arteta said. "I think we have to be patient.

"We are all desperate to have our people back in the stadiums and make football what it is again.

"But obviously we have to create a safe environment for people to join and my opinion is that it would be gradual. The sooner the better, but let's be careful."