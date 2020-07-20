Mikel Arteta says Arsenal 'haven't done anything' yet despite wins over Liverpool and Man City

Mike Arteta says Arsenal must improve their consistency if they are to become a top team in the Premier League

Mikel Arteta has warned his Arsenal players to not get carried away with their wins over Liverpool and Manchester City and insists they "haven't done anything" yet.

Arsenal beat the newly-crowned Premier League champions 2-1 on Wednesday before booking their place in the FA Cup final with a 2-0 win over City on Saturday.

The Gunners will face Chelsea in the final on August 1 and will automatically qualify for the Europa League if they win a record 14th title at Wembley.

Arteta is pleased with his side's response to losing at Tottenham on July 12 but insists they must improve their consistency if they are to challenge the top teams next season.

"All credit to the players for the way they have been performing and believing in what we have been trying to do," said the Arsenal head coach.

"Obviously this is a marathon, this is a long-term thing that has to be in place and you have to do it consistently throughout 10 months, it's not good enough to do it in a week.

"We haven't done anything. We've just won two games that have given us a big boost of belief and the sense that if we are all doing our best we can compete with any team.

"But now we have to be consistent and do it every three days."

Arsenal travel to face relegation-threatened Aston Villa on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports, in their final away game of the Premier League season.

Villa are three points adrift of safety with two games remaining but Arteta believes Dean Smith's side deserve to be higher in the league based on their recent performances.

"In my opinion they have been very unlucky in a lot of games," added Arteta.

"It is a team that wants to play football, that makes it really difficult for the opponent when they have the ball. The fans not being there at that ground, it is one of my favourite in England. It is a big disadvantage for them.

"We really need to be careful because they are alive and you can see that in the last few games. We better be ready."

'Aubameyang future still uncertain'

Speaking after the FA Cup semi-final, Arteta said he hoped "beautiful moments" like the win over Manchester City would convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to remain at the club.

The 31-year-old, who scored both goals in the win at Wembley, is out of contract next summer and is yet to commit his future to the club.

Arteta admits he is still unsure if Aubameyang will remain at the Emirates and says a number of different factors will determine his future.

"When I was talking about the uncertain things that we have on the table, obviously he is one of them," said Arteta.

"Another one is where are we going to finish and whether we'll be playing in Europe or not, which is going to have an impact. And then all the situation with the market and how it is going to develop.

"I think I have been very clear with what I want. The quicker we do it, for me personally, the better because the player will be more focused, more determined and more calm.

"But we have to respect the timings as well and the needs of the football club."