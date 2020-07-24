Shkodran Mustafi: Arsenal defender to miss FA Cup final with injury

Shkodran Mustafi missed the 2017 final win over Chelsea through illness

Arsenal have confirmed Shkodran Mustafi has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring problem - meaning the defender will miss a second FA Cup final for the Gunners.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed something of a career renaissance at the Emirates Stadium since Mikel Arteta took charge in December.

Often a divisive figure among Arsenal supporters, Mustafi became an integral part of Arteta's side - starting all-but two of their last 14 Premier League games prior to his injury.

The Germany international was forced off late on in Arsenal's 2-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.

0:46 Mikel Arteta says Arsenal deserve to be where they are in the Premier League table Mikel Arteta says Arsenal deserve to be where they are in the Premier League table

Arteta said on Thursday that Mustafi would be doubtful for the final against Chelsea on August 1, with the club announcing a day later that he is definitely sidelined.

In their weekly team news bulletin, Arsenal's assessment of Mustafi read: "Right hamstring sustained during FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

"Will miss remaining matches of this season. Further details on recovery programme will be confirmed in the coming days."

Mustafi was also forced to watch on from the sidelines as Arsenal beat Chelsea in the 2017 FA Cup final, missing the victory through illness.

Arsenal vs Watford - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Burnley vs Brighton - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Arena

Chelsea vs Wolves - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Football

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Action

Everton vs Bournemouth - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Golf

Leicester vs Man Utd - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Man City vs Norwich - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Pick and Sky One

Newcastle vs Liverpool - 4pm kick-off, Full Time highlights live on Sky Sports Digital

Southampton vs Sheffield United - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Mix

West Ham vs Aston Villa - 4pm kick-off, Full Time highlights live on Sky Sports Digital