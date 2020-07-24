Premier League reveals September 12 start date for 2020/21 season

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on September 12 and run until May 23, 2021.

The EFL has also confirmed the Championship, League One and League Two seasons will commence on the same weekend, with their regular seasons ending on the weekend of May 8, 2021. The play-off finals will take place over the Bank Holiday weekend at the end of May.

A statement from the Premier League read: "Premier League shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on September 12, 2020.

"The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 23, 2021. The Premier League will continue to consult the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions."

The announcement confirms an already hectic and condensed fixture list due to the coronavirus pandemic disrupting the current 2019/20 campaign with a 100-day suspension.

The Premier League season concludes on Sunday, before the FA Cup final takes place on Saturday, August 1 and the Championship Play-Offs end the domestic season with the Wembley showpiece final on Tuesday, August 4.

The Champions League and Europa League will then take place between August 5 and August 23, with the Champions League final taking place just three weeks before next season is due to get underway.

The UEFA Nations League is also due to resume in September, with games currently scheduled between September 3-8.

More to follow....

Arsenal vs Watford - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Burnley vs Brighton - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Arena

Chelsea vs Wolves - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Football

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Action

Everton vs Bournemouth - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Golf

Leicester vs Man Utd - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Man City vs Norwich - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Pick and Sky One

Newcastle vs Liverpool - 4pm kick-off, Full Time highlights live on Sky Sports Digital

Southampton vs Sheffield United - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Mix

West Ham vs Aston Villa - 4pm kick-off, Full Time highlights live on Sky Sports Digital