Jurgen Klopp hits back at Frank Lampard after pair's row during Liverpool's win over Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp has hit back at criticism from Frank Lampard by telling him "he must learn", while the Chelsea boss has admitted he regrets the language he used during the pair's row.

Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-3 on Wednesday in a game that featured a touchline row between Lampard and Liverpool's coaching staff, including Klopp, after the newly-crowned Premier League champions were awarded a contentious free-kick.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Lampard said he had no problem with Klopp and congratulated them on their success, but warned Liverpool not to "get too arrogant", before declaring the matter over.

But ahead of Liverpool's final game of the season against Newcastle on Sunday, Klopp was in no mood to let the issue lie, and fired back at Lampard, saying: "You cannot hit me with something like that and my bench because we are not arrogant.

"Frank was obviously in a really competitive mood. I respect that a lot. You can pretty much, from my point of view, say, in a situation like this, what you want.

"For me, when it is after the game, it is completely over. I have said a lot in the past because it is pure emotion. We are really involved.

"He came here to win the game or to get a point to get Champions League qualification. I respect that a lot. What he has to learn is to finish it with the final whistle and he didn't do that.

"Speaking afterwards like this, that is not OK. Frank has to learn. He has a lot of time to learn because he is a young coach but that he has to learn."

"We are not arrogant. We are pretty much the opposite of arrogant. In a moment like this, how it is with all arguments, if you say something you want to hurt the other person. No problem with that, but after the final whistle close the book. He didn't do that and that is what I don't like."

Lampard: I regret language, not passion

Lampard's row with the Liverpool bench - in which he was heard swearing several times - was caught on camera and widely shared on social media.

The Chelsea head coach - whose side need a point from their final league game of the season against Wolves on Sunday to finish in the top four - said he regretted his language but did not regret defending his team.

He said: "I've seen the video and I was obviously there. In terms of the language I used, I do regret that because these things get replayed a lot on social media. I've got two young daughters who are on social media so I regret that.

"In terms of regretting having passion to defend my team - no. I could have maybe handled it slightly differently to keep that language in.

"Some of the reports where that I was upset with the celebrating of the Liverpool team. Far from it. I think Liverpool should celebrate as much as they want with the season they've had.

"They can celebrate like they did after the game, like they celebrate every goal they score, like they celebrated when they won the league a month ago and like they're talking about celebrating one more time with their fans.

"I would have had a beer with Jurgen Klopp after the game and toasted what a performance they've done this year.

"But there were things on the line that I didn't like from their bench - not Jurgen Klopp but the people behind him - which I felt crossed the line. That's what got me agitated but it's done.

"Emotions run high amongst most managers, fans and players. I regret the language and we move on."

