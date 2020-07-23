Premier League fixtures on Sky: Leicester vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports on final day
Sky Sports to broadcast eight games live on the final day of the Premier League season: Leicester vs Man United, Chelsea vs Wolves, Arsenal vs Watford, Everton vs Bournemouth, Crystal Palace vs Tottenham, Man City vs Norwich, Burnley vs Brighton, and Southampton vs Sheffield Utd
Last Updated: 23/07/20 7:52am
Leicester vs Manchester United will be one of eight games broadcast live on Sky Sports on the last day of the Premier League season.
- All matches on final weekend of Premier League season will kick off at 4pm on Sunday July 26
As well as Leicester vs Man Utd, Sky Sports will also show live Chelsea vs Wolves, Arsenal vs Watford, Everton vs Bournemouth, Crystal Palace vs Tottenham, Man City vs Norwich, Burnley vs Brighton, and Southampton vs Sheffield Utd.
Free-to-watch highlights from every game on the final day of the top-flight season will be made available on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports App shortly after the final whistle of the Premier League 2019/20 campaign.
The Leicester vs Man Utd game is being billed as a 'Champions League qualification cup final' with Leicester required to beat United to claim a top-four finish and a berth in next year's Champions League competition.
Sunday July 26: The final day fixtures in the Premier League
Arsenal vs Watford - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Premier League
Burnley vs Brighton - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Arena
Chelsea vs Wolves - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Football
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Action
Everton vs Bournemouth - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Golf
Leicester vs Man Utd - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Main Event
Man City vs Norwich - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Pick and Sky One
Newcastle vs Liverpool - 4pm kick-off, Full Time highlights live on Sky Sports Digital
Southampton vs Sheffield United - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Mix
West Ham vs Aston Villa - 4pm kick-off, Full Time highlights live on Sky Sports Digital
The Premier League live on Sky Sports - all the games since the restart
Wed June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheff Utd
Wed June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal
Fri June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Fri June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man Utd
Sat June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Sun June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheff Utd
Sun June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sun June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Mon June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley
Tue June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tue June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wed June 24: Man Utd 3-0 Sheff Utd
Wed June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace
Thu June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thu June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Sun June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton
Tue June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man Utd
Wed July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Wed July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester
Wed July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thu July 2: Sheff Utd 3-1 Tottenham
Thu July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool
Sat July 4: Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Sat July 4: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Sat July 4: Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Sun July 5: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Sun July 5: Newcastle 2-2 West Ham
Sun July 5: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Mon July 6: Tottenham 1-0 Everton
Tue July 7: Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea
Tue July 7: Watford 2-1 Norwich
Tue July 7: Arsenal 1-1 Leicester
Wed July 8: Sheffield Utd 1-0 Wolves
Wed July 8: Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
Thurs July 9: Bournemouth 0-0 Spurs
Thurs July 9: Aston Villa 0-3 Man Utd
Sat July 11: Sheffield Utd 3-0 Chelsea
Sat July 11: Brighton 0-5 Man City
Sun July 12: Wolves 3-0 Everton
Sun July 12: Aston Villa 2-0 Crystal Palace
Sun July 12: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Sun July 12: Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester
Mon July 13: Man Utd 2-2 Southampton
Tue July 14: Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Wed July 15: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
Wed July 15: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
Thu July 16: Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United
Thu July 16: Everton 1-1 Aston Villa
Fri July 17: West Ham 3-1 Watford
Sat July 18: Norwich 0-2 Burnley
Sun July 19: Tottenham 3-0 Leicester
Mon July 20: Brighton 0-0 Newcastle
Tue July 21: Watford 0-4 Man City
Tue July 21: Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal
Wed July 22: Man Utd 1-1 West Ham
Wed July 22: Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea
