Premier League fixtures on Sky: Leicester vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports on final day

The Premier League is back - see which games are on Sky Sports

Leicester vs Manchester United will be one of eight games broadcast live on Sky Sports on the last day of the Premier League season.

As well as Leicester vs Man Utd, Sky Sports will also show live Chelsea vs Wolves, Arsenal vs Watford, Everton vs Bournemouth, Crystal Palace vs Tottenham, Man City vs Norwich, Burnley vs Brighton, and Southampton vs Sheffield Utd.

Free-to-watch highlights from every game on the final day of the top-flight season will be made available on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports App shortly after the final whistle of the Premier League 2019/20 campaign.

The Leicester vs Man Utd game is being billed as a 'Champions League qualification cup final' with Leicester required to beat United to claim a top-four finish and a berth in next year's Champions League competition.

Arsenal vs Watford - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Burnley vs Brighton - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Arena

Chelsea vs Wolves - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Football

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Action

Everton vs Bournemouth - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Golf

Leicester vs Man Utd - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Man City vs Norwich - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Pick and Sky One

Newcastle vs Liverpool - 4pm kick-off, Full Time highlights live on Sky Sports Digital

Southampton vs Sheffield United - 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Mix

West Ham vs Aston Villa - 4pm kick-off, Full Time highlights live on Sky Sports Digital

Premier League fixtures - all the fixtures since the restart

Wed June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheff Utd

Wed June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Fri June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton

Fri June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man Utd

Sat June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester

Sat June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal

Sat June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Sat June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Sun June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheff Utd

Sun June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Sun June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Mon June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Tue June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton

Tue June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham

Wed June 24: Man Utd 3-0 Sheff Utd

Wed June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa

Wed June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton

Wed June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth

Wed June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace

Thu June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford

Thu June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Thu June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Sat June 27: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves

Sun June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton

Mon June 29: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley

Tue June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man Utd

Wed July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle

Wed July 1: Arsenal 4-0 Norwich

Wed July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester

Wed July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

Thu July 2: Sheff Utd 3-1 Tottenham

Thu July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Sat July 4: Norwich 0-1 Brighton

Sat July 4: Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace

Sat July 4: Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth

Sat July 4: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal

Sat July 4: Chelsea 3-0 Watford

Sun July 5: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

Sun July 5: Newcastle 2-2 West Ham

Sun July 5: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

Sun July 5: Southampton 1-0 Man City

Mon July 6: Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Tue July 7: Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea

Tue July 7: Watford 2-1 Norwich

Tue July 7: Arsenal 1-1 Leicester

Wed July 8: Sheffield Utd 1-0 Wolves

Wed July 8: Man City 5-0 Newcastle

Wed July 8: West Ham 0-1 Burnley

Wed July 8: Brighton 1-3 Liverpool

Thurs July 9: Bournemouth 0-0 Spurs

Thurs July 9: Everton 1-1 Southampton

Thurs July 9: Aston Villa 0-3 Man Utd

Sat July 11: Norwich 0-4 West Ham

Sat July 11: Watford 2-1 Newcastle

Sat July 11: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

Sat July 11: Sheffield Utd 3-0 Chelsea

Sat July 11: Brighton 0-5 Man City

Sun July 12: Wolves 3-0 Everton

Sun July 12: Aston Villa 2-0 Crystal Palace

Sun July 12: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal

Sun July 12: Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester

Mon July 13: Man Utd 2-2 Southampton

Tue July 14: Chelsea 1-0 Norwich

Wed July 15: Burnley 1-1 Wolves

Wed July 15: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham

Wed July 15: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth

Wed July 15: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

Thu July 16: Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United

Thu July 16: Everton 1-1 Aston Villa

Thu July 16: Crystal Palace 0-2 Man Utd

Thu July 16: Southampton 1-1 Brighton

Fri July 17: West Ham 3-1 Watford

Sat July 18: Norwich 0-2 Burnley

Sun July 19: Bournemouth 0-2 Southampton

Sun July 19: Tottenham 3-0 Leicester

Mon July 20: Brighton 0-0 Newcastle

Mon July 20: Sheffield United 0-1 Everton

Mon July 20: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace

Tue July 21: Watford 0-4 Man City

Tue July 21: Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal

Wed July 22: Man Utd 1-1 West Ham

Wed July 22: Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea

