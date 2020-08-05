Coronavirus: Arsenal propose 55 redundancies amid financial struggles

2:24 Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Arsenal's proposal to make 55 redundancies shows the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the football industry Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Arsenal's proposal to make 55 redundancies shows the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the football industry

Arsenal have confirmed they are proposing 55 redundancies due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the club's finances.

In a statement released on the club's website on Wednesday, head of football Raul Sanllehi and managing director Vinai Venkatesham said one of the key reasons cutbacks are being made is to "maintain investment in the team".

The 2019-20 Premier League season was suspended in March, before finally resuming - without fans in the stadiums - in June, leaving clubs without one of their key revenue streams.

The club also cited revenue from broadcasters, matchday and commercial activities had also been disrupted and would continue to have an impact ahead of the forthcoming 2020/21 campaign.

And although players, senior football staff and the executive team had already volunteered to take pay cuts, capital spending stopped and discretionary operating expenditure tightened, it still appears not to have been enough.

1:02 Football finance expert Kieran Maguire is disappointed with the timing of Arsenal's decision to make 55 staff redundant Football finance expert Kieran Maguire is disappointed with the timing of Arsenal's decision to make 55 staff redundant

The statement said: "Our aim has been to protect the jobs and base salaries of our people for as long as we possibly can. Unfortunately, we have now come to the point where we are proposing 55 redundancies.

"We do not make these proposals lightly and have looked at every aspect of the club and our expenditure before reaching this point. We are now entering the required 30-day consultation period on these proposals.

"We know this is upsetting and difficult for our dedicated staff and our focus is on managing this as sensitively as possible.

The proposal has come less than a week after the club won the FA Cup against Chelsea

"These proposed changes are ultimately about ensuring we take this great football club forward, creating the right organisation for a post-Covid world, and ensuring we have the resources to return to competing effectively at the top of the game here and in Europe."

The club also revealed they had received 'significant financial support' from their owners, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment in terms of refinancing the stadium debt.

'Redundancies do not reflect well on Arsenal'

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire is disappointed with the timing of Arsenal's decision, which was announced less than a week after the club won the FA Cup to secure their place in next season's Europa League.

"In the Premier League, Arsenal have the greatest proportion of income that comes from match day, of any of the 20 clubs. It's around about 24 per cent," Maguire told Sky Sports News.

"The Emirates Stadium is very lucrative for them. They make about £3.5m to £4m per home match, so you can understand that they're looking to cut costs.

Remember who you are, what you are and who you represent!!! 😔😔😔 https://t.co/yICoivnRjq — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 6, 2020

"It does, however, appear that the manner they've gone about this - and certainly the timing - really shows a bit of a tin ear towards us as football fans, who do expect a high standard from football clubs.

"Given the success that the club has had and the extra money that the club is going to generate from being in the Europa League next season, that can be worth up to £40m purely from broadcast money - let's disregard match day income on top of that.

"So to make these job cuts and to make people who have contributed towards Arsenal winning the FA Cup this season redundant, so shortly after their weekend achievements - sadly that does not reflect well on them at all."