Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker set to sign new deal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to stay at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to ending speculation about his future by signing a new contract with Arsenal.

First reported by the Daily Telegraph, Aubameyang is nearing an agreement on an extension to a deal which is currently due to expire at the end of next season.

Aubameyang scored 22 goals in the Premier League last season and netted twice in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final.

Since his move to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, he has scored 54 goals in 85 Premier League games.

More to follow...