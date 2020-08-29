Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Mikel Arteta confident Arsenal striker will commit his future

Mikel Arteta is confident Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will extend his Arsenal stay

Mikel Arteta remains positive over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future after his leading contribution in Arsenal's Community Shield shootout win over Liverpool.

Aubameyang fired the Gunners to their second Wembley triumph of the month as Arteta's side overcame the Premier League champions in the traditional season curtain-raiser.

August started with the Gabon forward inspiring the Gunners to a record 14th FA Cup win and ended with him wrapping up another morale-boosting victory.

Doubts remain over the striker's future with the 31-year-old's current contract set to expire in less than 12 months but talks are ongoing.

Arteta added the Community Shield to the FA Cup success in August

Arteta said: "I keep saying the same thing [on Aubameyang's future]. I try to do my job which is to convince him that he's at the right place and the right environment here to produce moments like he's done today and he did here just three weeks ago.

"I am very positive that he's going to sign. There are a lot of things that are involved in a contract deal and we're trying to solve them.

"I'm not worried [about the situation with Aubameyang]. We can only try to do as much as possible to convince the player or tell them what we think about him. We can put all the cards on the table to try to keep him here but afterwards it's down to the player and the agent to agree to that.

Aubameyang opens the scoring for Arsenal against Liverpool in the Community Shield

"I think we've built a really good relationship between us and hopefully we can do it. Now, I am confident and I'm happy. I can see how he behaves every day and how much he works in training. It's a really good sign."

Aubameyang saw his fine curling effort cancelled out by Liverpool substitute Takumi Minamino as the match finished 1-1, but the Arsenal captain would seal another triumph by scoring the winning penalty in the subsequent shootout.

Arteta's next challenge is to convert these excellent one-off performances in cup games at Wembley into sustained success in a Premier League season.

The Gunners finished 43 points off Liverpool last campaign, and Arteta added: "That's a different task. We've beaten top teams consistently in the past two months but obviously after 10 months, the table showed last season that we are very, very far away.

Jurgen Klopp was encouraged by aspects on his side's performance

"The gap is enormous and we have to try to close that gap as quickly as possible. In order to do that, there's a lot of aspects in our game that we still have to improve."

Rhian Brewster missed the only spot-kick as the Gunners won 5-4 on an afternoon that only underlined the need to get their star turn's new deal over the line.

It means Liverpool are the first side ever to lose the Community Shield on penalties in back-to-back years - but Jurgen Klopp played down the significance of the defeat.

Alisson was unable to get close to any of Arsenal's five converted penalties

Klopp said: "We were here to win the game, I hope that much was obvious. We didn't lose the game but we lost the competition. If we scored earlier that would've helped but there wasn't enough time.

"I was pleased with parts of the game. I know what situation we're in from a physical and technical point of view. Against a 5-4-1 and a side with a low block you need fresh legs. Now we have two weeks to prepare the new season.

"We had to get control back of the game and we had that in the second half. Arsenal didn't really create chances and we had to work hard to win back the ball. We had our two or three big moments that we didn't take and that's the reason for the result."

What's next?

The international break takes place over the next 10 days before squads return ahead of the start of the new Premier League season on September 12.

Arsenal travel to face Fulham at 12.30pm later that day champions Liverpool host Leeds live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 4.30pm with kick-off at 5.30pm.