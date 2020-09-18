Mikel Arteta says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned down Barcelona for 'incredible' Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped Arsenal win the FA Cup last season

Mikel Arteta says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang decided to extend his contact at the Emirates because Arsenal are an "incredible" football team and he turned down Barcelona because the Gunners are "as big" as them.

Barcelona made a concrete offer to sign Aubameyang, who also attracted interest from Inter Milan, before Arsenal confirmed their captain had signed a new three-year deal after months of speculation over his future.

The 31-year-old helped Arsenal win the FA Cup final last season and the Community Shield at the start of 2020/21 - scoring in both games - and got his team off to the perfect start on Saturday, netting in the opening Premier League win over Fulham.

"I think a big reason why Auba is staying is because we have an incredible football team," Arteta said, who played a big part in his decision to stay. "We have some fantastic people working here and he feels the love from the fans.

"I did my part, explaining to him what we are trying to do, explaining to him how important he is going to be, what we are building. That's it. The club has to take credit for that and all the people who put together this package for him to stay.

Quizzed on interest from Barca and Inter, Arteta added: "The size of our club is as big as those names. The most important thing is the football club. What we inspire to be, and what we can achieve in the future.

"We must make sure that our players believe in our project."

