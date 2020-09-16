Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Barcelona made offer before striker signed Arsenal extension

Barcelona made a concrete offer to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the transfer window

Barcelona made a concrete offer to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the transfer window before the striker signed a contract extension at Arsenal.

The north London side confirmed their captain had signed a new three-year deal to remain at the club on Tuesday after months of speculation over his future.

Barcelona were heavily linked to Aubameyang last season and did make an offer to take him to Catalonia this summer.

Inter Milan were also interested in the 31-year-old before Aubameyang decided to stay at the Emirates.

His previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season but manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu were instrumental in persuading Aubameyang to sign a new contract at the club.

Aubameyang scored 22 goals in the Premier League last season and netted twice in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

He also scored in their opening-day 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

Ronald Koeman has taken over as the new head coach of Barcelona

"Signing for this special club was never in doubt," Aubameyang said. "It's thanks to our fans, my team-mates, my family and everybody at this club that I feel like I belong here.

"I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal."

