Arsenal to screen Man City game at the Emirates for 368 fans

Arsenal are offering hospitality 'screening' packages at The Emirates for their game against Manchester City next weekend.

A total of 368 people will be allowed to watch the game on TV screens inside the stadium. Those attending will have to follow standard coronavirus procedures: temperature checks, track and trace details, and masks must be worn unless seated.

The packages will be offered for away games only, will be limited to six people and feature different tiers from 'The Invincibles Package' at £49 per person up to 'The Marble Package', which includes a booth for six people and a private host at £1,074.

Fans have also been asked to adhere to a strict code of conduct which includes no singing, shouting or loud cheering. They must also avoid hugging or high-fiving fans outside of their party.

Image: Tickets for the Manchester City screening will cost up to £1,074 for a table of six

The EFL have already written to their member clubs asking them to find ways of getting fans back into stadiums in a bid to increase revenue streams. Hospitality packages are one way of doing that but clubs have been told screenings "must not have sight of the pitch".

The Premier League alongside The EFL, The FA, Women's Super League and Women's Championship have written an open letter imploring the government to allow fans back into stadia.