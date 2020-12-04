Mikel Arteta: Arsenal need big result at Tottenham in North London Derby

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta feels his side "need a big result" in Sunday's North London Derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Gunners have made a poor start to the Premier League season, losing five of their opening 10 matches, in stark contrast to their rivals - with Jose Mourinho leading Spurs to the top of the table ahead of the derby - live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal have fared considerably better in Europe this term - with a 100 per cent record in the Europa League group stages - and Arteta is hopeful that can be replicated against their rivals, who were held 3-3 by LASK on Thursday.

"I think it's the perfect game to get a lift, regenerate some belief in the league because in the other competitions we have been really good but we need a big result," Arteta said.

"I cannot think about any better scenario than that, to go and beat them and change things dramatically in one game."

Amid talk of Tottenham's title credentials, 14th-placed Arsenal have struggled to score goals this term after a stellar summer which saw them lift the 2019-20 FA Cup and 2020-21 Community Shield in August.

It means they are eight points adrift of their opponents heading into the first derby of the season - with Arteta was full of admiration for Spurs, who he believes have a clear understanding of how Jose Mourinho wants them to set-up.

"Obviously there is a difference now between the teams in terms of points, we know the game that we are expecting," Arteta added.

"They are in good form at the moment, they have been getting really good results and I see a team that is convinced of what they are doing. But we are going to go there to try and win the game."