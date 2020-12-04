Tottenham vs Arsenal preview, team news, kick-off time, live on Sky, prediction

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.

Team news

Tottenham will check on the fitness of Harry Kane ahead of Sunday's north London derby with Arsenal in the Premier League.

An unspecified injury saw the England captain miss Thursday's 3-3 draw with LASK in the Europa League, but boss Jose Mourinho expects the forward to feature this weekend.

Erik Lamela (Achilles) will not face Spurs' rivals while Toby Alderweireld, Sergio Reguilon and Carlos Vinicius are being assessed.

Arsenal will be sweating on the fitness of Thomas Partey and David Luiz for the short trip.

Partey (thigh) has missed the last four games while Luiz suffered a gash to the head during last weekend's defeat to Wolves.

Nicolas Pepe is banned and Gabriel Martinelli (knee) is still missing as manager Mikel Arteta prepares to recall all the big-hitters rested for the Europa League on Thursday night.

Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday 6th December 4:15pm Kick off 4:30pm

Mikel Arteta - once a tactical genius, now a poor man's Unai Emery.

Of course, I jest, that's far from the truth.

He wasn't the second coming when he was out-mastering Pep Guardiola en route to winning an FA Cup and he's far from washed up has-been now.

However, his chat this week about Arsenal's crossing stats has left me wondering whether he is as savvy as many made him out to be. As my colleague Adam Bate wrote in his brilliant analysis of Areta's crossing statistics: "It can sometimes be seen as a sign of desperation, indicative of a team that has resorted to flinging balls into the box when unable to break down a defence by more efficient means."

Nail on head. Arsenal's patterns of play in forward areas are coming across as desperate. Barring a Gabriel header from one of those hopeful crosses and a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty, Arsenal haven't troubled the scorers in their last six games. The last thing they need is a Jose Mourinho marshalled defence to break down.

Since the 3-3 draw with West Ham, Spurs have shipped just one goal in five games with clean sheets against Manchester City and Chelsea to their name. It's time to go back to the Tottenham to win by goal theory again, this week you can get 11/4 - no manager does it better than Jose.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last six Premier League home games against Arsenal (W4 D2) since a 0-1 loss in March 2014. It's their longest unbeaten home league run against the Gunners since a run of nine between January 1960 and January 1968.

Arsenal have only lost back-to-back Premier League games against Tottenham twice - in May 1993 and November 2010.

The team scoring first has failed to win 27 of the 51 Premier League meetings between Tottenham and Arsenal that have had at least one goal scored, more than any other fixture in the competition (Spurs failed to win 16/25 games, Arsenal failed to win 11/26 games).

1:03 Moving Alexandre Lacazette into a deeper No 10 role could bring out the best of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Arsenal, says Alan Smith

Tottenham have dropped 42 points from winning positions in Premier League games against Arsenal, more than any side has lost against another in the competition's history.

This will be the lowest in the table Arsenal have been going into a north London derby since August 1993, when they sat 21st after just one game before a 1-0 victory at White Hart Lane courtesy of a late Ian Wright header.

Tottenham are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League (9 - W6 D3), while only Sheffield United (13) are on a longer run without a win than Arsenal (3 - D1 L2). However, the Gunners are looking to keep three consecutive away clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since May 2013.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lost his first game against Spurs in this exact fixture last season - the only manager in Arsenal's history to lose both of their first two north London derby matches was Bertie Mee back in the 1966-67 season.

Tottenham manager José Mourinho won his first north London derby match in charge back in July - the only Spurs manager in history to win both of their first two games against Arsenal was Jimmy Anderson back in 1955-56.

