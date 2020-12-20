Bernd Leno: Arsenal goalkeeper says squad must not feel sorry for themselves

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno insists there is no time to feel sorry for themselves after an eighth defeat of the season increased the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta.

Sunday marked an unhappy first anniversary for the Gunners boss after a 2-1 defeat at Everton extended their winless run to seven matches and left them four points above the Premier League's bottom three.

Arteta insisted his side had no luck during their loss at Goodison Park but Leno said there was no point in the players worrying about their current situation.

"Of course, there's big disappointment, it hurts a lot," said the German. "It's not the time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to stick together, we have to stay positive and this is the only way.

"We have to win games to come out of this situation and have a positive mood again.

"A lot of things are going wrong for us but we don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves, we have to fight for every ball, for our team-mates.

"Now the confidence is not at the top level but the only thing that can be said is we should stick together and come out of this situation.

"I think in the second half we showed good body language, good attitude, so you can see this team is alive and we want to turn the situation around.

"We were fighting for each other, pushing each other. It is a tough time but the only thing we can analyse the game and stay positive."

5:13 It’s been exactly one year to the day that Mikel Arteta was named as Unai Emery's replacement. Here we take a look at the highs and lows of the ex-Gunners captain’s reign so far.

Arsenal have suffered their worst start to a season since 1974 with just 14 points from as many games and they are seven points worse off than when they sacked Unai Emery last year.

Arsenal have a break for their Premier League pressure with a Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Manchester City on Tuesday and Leno hopes that game might offer some respite and inspire a fresh approach.

"Maybe in this game we don't have the pressure like we have in the Premier League because of the table," he added. "It is only one game and the only thing we want to do is go to the semi-final."

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Arsenal succumbed to yet another defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by Everton as the painful lack of creativity in Mikel Arteta's team is there for all to see once more...

"We need to generate more to win football matches," said Mikel Arteta afterwards. That much is clear but how are Arsenal planning to do that? Their 2-1 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday was more of the same from a team languishing towards the bottom of the table.

Ten games have yielded one win and Arteta cannot argue that his team have been unfortunate. Not now. This is no false position, this is a poor Premier League team. The problems are apparent and, perhaps even more worryingly, they are familiar. Arsenal do not create chances from open play let alone score them and that sluggish approach play is beginning to appear as if it is by design.

Read more here...