Folarin Balogun: Arsenal striker likely to leave club for free in summer

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is increasingly likely to see out the remaining six months of his contract and leave for free in the summer.

The 19-year-old is allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club this month and the player and his representatives are in talks with a number of clubs.

As it stands, Balogun is unlikely to go out on loan this month amid interest from a number of clubs in the Championship.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the club are doing all they can to keep him. Arteta claims Balogun wants to stay but questions whether his agent wants the same.

He said at his news conference on Thursday morning: "The club wants to make a deal, the manager wants to make a deal, the player wants to stay and I'm not sure about the agent.

1:10 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says Folarin Balogun wants to stay at the club but an agreement hasn't been reached with his agent

"We are negotiating with an agent, with a player that wants to stay at the club and we need to find an agreement.

"I'm telling you that we are doing everything we can to keep him here and hopefully from the other part they are doing the same and in the same interest, which is the player's interest which is to stay at the football club and be successful with us."

Arteta confirmed Balogun is available for Arsenal's FA Cup third-round tie with Newcastle on Saturday evening.

He has scored two goals in four Europa League appearances from the bench this season and was a 77th-minute substitute in Arsenal's 4-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City last month.

Image: Arsenal's Balogun (right) celebrates a Europa League goal against Dundalk in Dublin

Arteta: Ozil can leave in Jan if deal good for us

Mesut Ozil can leave Arsenal in the January window if the deal is right for both the club and the midfielder, Arteta has said.

Ozil's representatives are in talks with a number of clubs, including Fenerbahce and DC United - although the player's priority is to see out his Arsenal contract until the summer - and Arteta has also not ruled out that possibility.

1:11 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Mesut Ozil is free to leave the club this month if a deal can be agreed between all partie

The 32-year-old, not registered by the Gunners for the first half of the Premier League season and has yet to be included in a matchday squad in any competition this season despite being one of the club's highest earners, is free to talk to clubs this month with his current Arsenal deal expiring at the end of the season.

Ozil's agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, has told Sky Sports News "in the next seven to 10 days it will be a little clearer" around the player who earns around £350,000 per week and has previously said he wants to see out his contract at Arsenal.

Quizzed about Ozil ahead of Arsenal's FA Cup third-round match against Newcastle on Saturday, Arteta said: "If something is sorted this month [in the January transfer window], it's because it's good for both parties."

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.