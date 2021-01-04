Arsenal transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2021

All the latest Arsenal transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 winter window.
The latest players linked with a move to Arsenal
Emi Buendia - Arsenal have scouted the Norwich midfielder "extensively", but are unlikely to make a January bid for the Argentine despite their search for a new creative midfielder. (Daily Express, January 3)
Julian Brandt - Arsenal have been given a transfer boost with Borussia Dortmund refusing to rule out selling the player this month. (Sun, January 3)
Houssem Aouar - Arsenal are unlikely to land the high-profile signing from Lyon this month because the £45m-rated midfielder is too expensive. (Daily Express, January 2).
Seny Dieng - Arsenal are tracking the highly-rated Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper. (Sun, January 4)
Confirmed Arsenal signings
Deals will be confirmed here.
The latest players linked with an Arsenal exit
William Saliba - The Arsenal defender is set to join Nice on loan until the end of the season. (January 4).
Mesut Ozil - Mikel Arteta says he is unsure whether the German will return to the Arsenal squad in January, but has suggested the club will not look to cut short the contracts of players that are not in his plans. (January 2)
Sokratis Papastathopoulos - The Arsenal defender has interest from Napoli and Fenerbahce as he prepares to leave in January. (Daily Mail, January 2)
Lucas Torreira - Arsenal are reportedly ready to recall the midfielder from his loan spell at Atletico Madrid. (Daily Express, January 4)
Confirmed Arsenal departures
Sead Kolasinac - The left-back has agreed to join Bundesliga side Schalke on loan for the remainder of the season. (December 31).
The latest Arsenal contract news
Rob Holding - Arsenal are close to agreeing a new contract for the centre back. (Daily Mail, January 2)