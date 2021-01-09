Gabriel Martinelli misses Arsenal's FA Cup clash with Newcastle after picking up injury in warm-up

Gabriel Martinelli has only just returned to the Arsenal side after a knee injury, but he could be set for another spell on the sidelines after picking up an ankle problem in warm-up for the Gunners' cup clash with Newcastle; Martinelli was replaced in the starting XI by Reiss Nelson

Saturday 9 January 2021 18:55, UK

Gabriel Martinelli suffered an injury in the warm-up
Gabriel Martinelli injured his ankle in the warm-up for Arsenal's FA Cup clash with Newcastle, with the Brazilian forced to miss the match.

Martinelli had been originally named in the starting XI for the third-round tie against Newcastle on Saturday, but appeared to roll his ankle as he warmed up, pre-match.

The Brazilian appeared to be distressed as he received treatment from the Arsenal medical staff, before getting to his feet.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says the club's young players have provided some much-needed 'enthusiasm' since being given more first-team opportunities in recent games.

He was replaced in the Arsenal starting XI by Reiss Nelson, after the club confirmed it was an ankle injury that Martinelli had suffered.

The fresh setbacks comes as a blow to Arsenal and Martinelli. The 19-year-old has helped Arsenal turn their season around in recent weeks, after returning from a long absence with a knee injury.

