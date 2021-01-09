Gabriel Martinelli misses Arsenal's FA Cup clash with Newcastle after picking up injury in warm-up

Gabriel Martinelli injured his ankle in the warm-up for Arsenal's FA Cup clash with Newcastle, with the Brazilian forced to miss the match.
Martinelli had been originally named in the starting XI for the third-round tie against Newcastle on Saturday, but appeared to roll his ankle as he warmed up, pre-match.
The Brazilian appeared to be distressed as he received treatment from the Arsenal medical staff, before getting to his feet.
He was replaced in the Arsenal starting XI by Reiss Nelson, after the club confirmed it was an ankle injury that Martinelli had suffered.
The fresh setbacks comes as a blow to Arsenal and Martinelli. The 19-year-old has helped Arsenal turn their season around in recent weeks, after returning from a long absence with a knee injury.
Trending
- Revealed: Pulev's fiery exchange with AJ after KO
- How Gerrard's Rangers turned the tables on Celtic
- Man Utd not signing Caicedo; Brighton keen
- FA Cup R3: Chorley beat Derby kids, Baggies out on pens
- Man Utd transfer rumours: Fosu-Mensah out, Soumare in?
- Liverpool transfer rumours: Salah renewal not priority
- Who is Man Utd's latest signing Amad Diallo?
- Download Instructions
- Transfer Talk: Aouar 'special' - but can Arsenal afford to wait?
- Atletico game off as snowstorm hits Spain