Mesut Ozil could join Fenerbahce from Arsenal despite Turkish club agreeing to sign QPR's Bright Osayi-Samuel

Mesut Ozil could still strike a deal with Fenerbahce in January, despite the Turkish side agreeing to sign Bright Osayi-Samuel from QPR.

Ozil is Arsenal's highest earner and his time at the Emirates looks to be drawing to a close after Fenerbahce sporting director Emre Belozoglu said the midfielder is "closer than ever" to joining the club following discussions over a possible move, with the 32-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Fenerbahce have just signed midfielder Osayi-Samuel - considered to be one of the brightest talents in the Sky Bet Championship - on a pre-contract agreement, with the 23-year-old's QPR deal also up at the end of the current campaign.

However, speaking on The Transfer Show on Friday, Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol revealed that Fenerbahce's pre-contract agreement with Osayi-Samuel - who was wanted by Rangers and Celtic - should not impact a potential move for Ozil.

"He was one of the most sought after players in the Championship," Solhekol said of Osayi-Samuel.

"There were eight clubs who had been trying to sign him as he is out of contract in the summer, but he's agreed to join Fenerbahce in the summer when his QPR contract runs out.

"People may think Fenerbahce signing Osayi-Samuel means they will not be trying so hard to get Ozil. My understanding of the situation is that these are two totally different deals.

"Osayi-Samuel is a deal for the summer, one for the future, whereas Ozil is a marquee signing."

Ozil was not registered in Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads for this season and has not played for the Gunners since March.

He held a recent Twitter Q&A during which he revealed his desire to play in Turkey and the USA before he retires, and boss Mikel Arteta has also hinted Ozil's time in north London is coming to an end.

"There is an openness in which all parties seem to be talking about this deal," Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth told The Transfer Show.

"Arteta said there are some conversations going on with [technical director] Edu and the club, but nothing concrete yet.

"[We have] Arteta talking, along with the Fenerbahce sporting director saying yesterday they are closer than ever before, and optimistic a deal can finally be done.

"It appears there is still work to be done because of his wages and the six months remaining on his contract.

"But it seems to be on the right path, and perhaps more promisingly, there is a willingness it seems from Arsenal, from Ozil and from Fenerbahce to get a deal over the line."

Former Germany international Ozil arrived at Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 and has scored 44 goals and registered 77 assists in 254 appearances for the club.

"I think if you spend so much on one player, and then for whatever reason, he's no longer in the squad that affects your ability to attract other players," Football expert Raphael Honigstein said.

"So part of those issues go back to Arsenal's decision to give him that new contract. I mean, no one forced and that's the point he's always making. No one forced them to give him this huge deal. They felt it was absolutely necessary.

"One of the last things Arsene Wenger did was make sure that he signed that new deal. And that hampered Arsenal's ability to grow in the transfer market ever since."

