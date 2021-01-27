Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal captain thanks fans for support as his mother recovers from health issues

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has thanked fans for the support he has received during his recent absence from the team.

Aubameyang has missed Arsenal's two consecutive trips to Southampton in the FA Cup and in the Premier League, as it was confirmed that the striker had to deal with "personal issues".

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had said he was unsure when his captain would return to the squad, but Aubameyang has released a social media post explaining why he has been unable to feature - his mother has been unwell - and he thanked fans for the support shown to him.

Aubameyang said: "Thank you so much for all the messages and calls over the last few days. My mother is going through some health issues and I had to be there for her.

"She's already much better now and I will be back home tonight. I'm more than grateful for the doctors and nurses helping her get through this.

"And of course, thanks to my Arsenal fam for the support yesterday! I'm more determined than ever to keep our momentum going!

"Thank you all again - I really am beyond blessed to receive this level of support and love from all of you and I can't wait to be back."

After being defeated by Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup last weekend, Arsenal came from behind to win 3-1 at St Mary's in the Premier League.