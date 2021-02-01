Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Leicester join Southampton and West Brom in race to sign Arsenal defender on loan

Leicester have joined Southampton and West Brom in the race to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal on Deadline Day.

All three Premier League clubs have held talks with Arsenal in the hope a last-minute loan deal can be agreed before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to sign midfield cover following injuries to Dennis Praet and Wilfred Ndidi, and the club has held talks over a potential move for Maitland-Niles and Watford's Nathaniel Chalobah.

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce also maintains hopes of signing Maitland-Niles and the 23-year-old is keen on a move to the Hawthorns, where he is more likely to get more game time - potentially in his preferred position in midfield.

Maitland-Niles is hoping to secure regular first-team football to boost his chances of playing at Euro 2020.

Image: Leicester, West Brom and Southampton have all held talks over a loan deal for the England international

England manager Gareth Southgate remains an admirer of the versatile full-back but has made it clear he must be playing regularly if he is to be included in the squad for the tournament, which begins on June 11.

Maitland-Niles came close to joining Wolves in the summer transfer window but Arsenal turned down a £15m bid.

A product of Arsenal's academy, Maitland-Niles has made 121 appearances for the club since breaking into the first-team in 2014.

