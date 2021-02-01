Ainsley Maitland-Niles: West Brom agree loan for Arsenal defender

Arsenal have agreed a loan deal with West Bromwich Albion for midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

West Brom, Leicester and Southampton all held talks with Arsenal in the hope a last-minute loan deal could be agreed before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday.

But West Brom secured a loan deal until the end of the season for the England international, who is scheduled to undergo a medical in the next few hours.

The 23-year-old is keen on a move to the Hawthorns, where he is more likely to get game time in his preferred position in midfield.

Maitland-Niles is hoping to secure regular first-team football to boost his chances of playing at the upcoming Euros - and met with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Monday lunchtime to try and get a Deadline Day loan deal over the line.

Newcastle were also keen on signing Maitland-Niles, although the Magpies are also in talks over a loan deal for Gunners midfielder Joe Willock and Premier League rules state a club cannot loan two players from the same team.

0:49 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta does not rule out further transfer activity at the club on Deadline Day

In the 20-minute meeting, Arteta, along with the technical director Edu, made it clear they were still willing to let Maitland-Niles leave but were reluctant to let him join Leicester, which had been the England international's favoured destination.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to sign midfield cover following injuries to Dennis Praet and Wilfred Ndidi, and the club has held talks over a potential move for Maitland-Niles and Watford's Nathaniel Chalobah.

However, Arsenal were reluctant to allow Maitland-Niles to join Leicester as they don't want to strengthen a rival battling for the European places at the top of the Premier League.

Image: Ainsley Maitland-Niles has made just five Premier League starts for Arsenal this season

England manager Gareth Southgate remains an admirer of the versatile midfielder but has made it clear he must be playing regularly if he is to be included in the squad for the tournament, which begins on June 11.

Maitland-Niles came close to joining Wolves in the summer transfer window but Arsenal turned down a £15m bid.

A product of Arsenal's academy, Maitland-Niles has made 121 appearances for the club since breaking into the first-team in 2014.

The winter transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, February 1, and Sky Sports will bring you all the drama as clubs scramble to get the final pieces of business over the line.

Head to Sky Sports News - channel 409 - for breaking news, reaction and analysis throughout the day from studio guests such as Harry Redknapp, Fabrizio Romano, Lianne Sanderson, David James, Darren Bent, Paul Merson and Alan Smith.

Our Transfer Centre blog will bring you all the latest developments across the leagues from 6am.

Join us from 1-2pm and 8-11pm via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Facebook and Twitter @SkySportsNews and through the Sky Sports News YouTube channel.