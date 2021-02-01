Arsenal transfer news: Shkodran Mustafi joins Schalke

Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi has completed a permanent move to Schalke.

Mustafi terminated his deal at the Emirates Stadium and signed a six-month contract at Schalke, with the Gunners due to be paid a small compensation fee.

The 28-year-old became keen on a move back to Germany after falling out of favour under manager Mikel Arteta this season, making just nine appearances, three of which have come in the Premier League.

"Musti has been a key player for us for a long period of time," said Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

"He played a very important part in my first season as manager and I'd like to thank him for his professionalism and for always being ready when called upon. Everybody at Arsenal wishes Musti well at Schalke."

Mustafi, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, signed for Arsenal in 2016 from Valencia in a £35m deal.

In his four-and-a-half-year stay at the Emirates, he won the FA Cup twice and helped the Gunners reach the Europa League final in 2019.

Schalke needed a replacement for Ozan Kabak, who has sealed a move to Liverpool after a deal was agreed on Deadline Day.

The Merseyside club, who have been racing to get a deal done for the 20-year-old, are paying an initial £1m, rising to £1.5m in potential add-ons, to take the defender on loan.

Liverpool will have the option to buy him in the summer for an initial fee of £18m, potentially rising to £26.5m with add-ons depending on his appearances for the club as well as their performance in the Champions League.

"We are convinced that with Shkodran Mustafi we have been able to sign a very good central defender who will fill the sporting void that Ozan is undoubtedly leaving behind," said Jochen Schneider, Schalke's sporting director.