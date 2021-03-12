Mikel Arteta: Arsenal boss says Tottenham have a 'special' strike force ahead of north London derby

Mikel Arteta admits his Arsenal side will come up against one of Europe's "most special" strike forces when they host neighbours Tottenham on Sunday.

Tottenham moved past a century of goals for the season as Harry Kane scored twice in Thursday's Europa League round of 16 first-leg win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Their collective tally now stands at 102 across all competitions as they prepare to make the short trip to the Emirates Stadium for the second north London derby of the campaign, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Only Bayern Munich have scored more across Europe's top five leagues so far this season as Kane, Heung-Min Son, and Gareth Bale have enjoyed purple patches at different times.

The trio are likely to start for Jose Mourinho's side as they go in search of a third straight derby win - and Arteta knows what a challenge it will be to keep them quiet.

"It's very difficult because the level of quality, precision, understanding and chemistry that they have between them makes them probably one of the most special [attacks] in Europe," he said.

"And they don't need much. They are able to create their own chances, they are able to link as a team.

"So it is really difficult to do, but we will prepare the game well to try to stop them obviously."

Kane, Son, and Bale have hit 34 Premier League goals between them in the first 27 games of the current campaign.

Arsenal's defence has kept one clean sheet in their last 12 matches and the Gunners have also gifted goals to the opposition in their last two outings, including an equaliser for Olympiakos on Thursday night in their own Europa League tie - where they rallied late on to win 3-1.

Asked if keeping more clean sheets was the biggest area for his side to improve on, Arteta replied: "Well, yes because the amount of chances that we are conceding has been really low.

"But the amount of chances that we have given to the opponent has had a big impact in the goals that we have conceded.

"So it depends on us a big part, which is a really positive thing, but we know that it is a part that we want to eradicate to be more consistent with results."

"You have to find a way to win and there are certain things that are some basics that you have to do every game - and sometimes there are some things that you have to control because of the opponent, because of the circumstances, because of the time that is left.

"And that's a process we are in and something we have to improve very much to fight with the top teams."

Arteta: We are seeing Partey's quality

Thomas Partey was substituted due to injury during Arsenal's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham in the reverse fixture earlier this season, stepping off the pitch with a thigh issue as Kane scored the home side's second goal on the stroke of half-time.

The Ghana international has struggled for game-time following his arrival from Atletico Madrid last summer because of successive injury problems.

Prior to the Gunners' win over Olympiakos in the Europa League last 16, Partey said he was feeling good after a hamstring problem saw him sit out of the 4-2 win over Leeds and a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City, and Arteta believes the midfielder is finally beginning to get used to regular first-team action.

"I think rhythm-wise he has struggled a bit in the last few weeks because he hasn't had enough training sessions and preparations and the league is so demanding," Arteta said.

"But you can see his quality, you can see his presence and the special qualities he provides to the team when he is on that pitch.

"And I think it is just a fact of games and getting some key understanding with his team-mates and getting as fit as he possibly can."