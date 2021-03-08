Spurs Women to play Arsenal in WSL at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Spurs Women will play rivals Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when they face them in the WSL on March 27.

Their usual home is The Hive, Barnet's ground, but the north London derby will take place at the alternative venue for the second year in a row.

Last year, 38,262 spectators saw the inaugural meeting between the two sides in the top flight of the women's game, setting a new attendance record in the process for the WSL in the process.

Although the fixture will be played behind closed doors this time round, fans can still watch the game for free online, details of which will be announced in due course.

Tottenham are currently eighth in the WSL on 12 points, four places and 17 points behind the Gunners.

Australia international Alanna Kennedy says she is part of 'something special' at Tottenham and is enjoying life at the north London club

Kennedy: Tottenham building something special

Tottenham defender Alanna Kennedy insists the club will be a force to be reckoned with in the Women's Super League (WSL) in the not-so-distant future.

The Australia international has made an impact since joining from Orlando Pride in the summer and says a potential top-half finish this season is just the start.

"The club has a great history and I'm excited to be part of it," Kennedy told Sky Sports' The Women's Football Show.

"The team is relatively new to the league but we have so much potential and we're really building something special."

