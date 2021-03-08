International Women's Day: Chelsea Women boss Emma Hayes hopes celebration is soon no longer needed

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes expressed her hope that one day a celebration of International Women's Day will not be needed.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Champions League last-16 second-leg tie with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, Hayes says she works every day to promote equality for women in football and hopes individual days marked to raise awareness are soon no longer necessary.

"I hope we're talking about a day one day where we're not having to have gendered or race conversations and that as human beings we can live in a fair and equal society and one that international women's day is every day," the Blues manager said when asked about International Women's Day.

When asked if she knew when genuine equality would be seen in football, Hayes said: "I don't have the answer to that.

"I know that I work every day to make progress and all I can do is control what is in my work, and I'm doing everything I can to make progress for myself and other women around me - but I don't know how long that will take."

A Maren Mjelde penalty and a smart Fran Kirby finish in the second half gave Hayes' side a valuable lead in their last-16 tie despite being reduced to 10 players in the 12th minute.

Norway international Mjelde picked out her mother as the main source for her inspiration on International Women's Day.

She said: "Of course it is an important day, I wouldn't say I mark it in a special way but I have female role models that I've been looking up to, especially my mum is my biggest inspiration so it's a big day.

"I think every day should be a big day for us women so it's probably a day when I'm going to go home and have a good call with my mum and get some good words before a big week."

The 31-year-old added: "My mum has just always been there for me. I would say mostly my dad is giving me the advice about the football stuff, but my mum has always been there supporting me.

"She loves football as well, she loves what I'm doing and will always be supportive of what I'm doing, even though it was me playing football. She has the biggest heart and I want to be like her when I get older.

"She was ill some years ago, she came through that really well and just seeing how strong she is gives me a lot of inspiration."