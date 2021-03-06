Arsenal Women's manager Joe Montemurro delighted FA Cup will return

Arsenal Women's manager Joe Montemurro has praised the FA for confirming the FA Cup will return from March 31.

The FA had been in talks with FIFA and confirmed this week that the competition - after the fifth round - can go into next season if required.

The competition was originally halted in January after the suspension of 'non-elite' sport but it will now go ahead in line with the return of grassroots football on March 29.

The remaining fixture in the first round will take place on March 31, followed by the second round from April 4, third round from April 11 and fourth round from April 18.

"I commend the FA on making it happen - whether we complete it in this season remains to be seen but I think it's important for smaller clubs and for the tournament in general," Montemurro told Sky Sports News.

"We love the tournament and we're happy. Any game we can get we can take it."

Image: Joe Montemurro is relishing another chance to win silverware with Arsenal Women

Arsenal's next game in the Women's Super League sees them face Birmingham City on Sunday, at the curious venue of St George's Park.

The FA's national headquarters will host the game - and Montemurro is pleased to be playing at a venue with such excellent facilities.

"It was a decision taken by the FA and we're getting a game on a very good surface so we're very happy about that," he said.

"Our issue this year has been the regularity of games and the consistency of games. So we'll take what we can get."