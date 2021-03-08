Hege Riise: England Women interim head coach set to be named as Team GB head coach for Tokyo Olympics

Hege Riise appointed as interim England boss in January following Phil Neville's departure to become head coach at David Beckham's Inter Miami

Monday 8 March 2021 18:14, UK

England Women interim head coach Hege Riise looks on during a training session
Image: Hege Riise took over as England Women interim head coach in January

England Women interim head coach Hege Riise is set to be named as head coach of Team GB women's football team for the Olympics in Tokyo.

This is a breaking football news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

