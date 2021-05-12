Vivianne Miedema: Joe Montemurro expects Arsenal Women striker to stay for next season

Arsenal's outgoing head coach Joe Montemurro expects star striker Vivianne Miedema to remain at the club beyond this summer.

Miedema became the Women's Super League's all-time record goalscorer in October 2020 when she scored her 52nd goal in the English top-flight in just her 50th appearance for Arenal.

The Netherlands striker went on to score 18 overall this season, only bettered by division topscorer Sam Kerr, as Arsenal secured Champions League qualification a point ahead of Manchester United Women.

There have been concerns among supports that Miedema, who enters the final year of her current contract next season, could potentially leave the club following fellow Dutch star Jill Roord's transfer to Wolfsburg earlier this week.

When asked if he expects her to remain at Arsenal into next season, Montemurro told Sky Sports: "Yeah, she has one more year on her contract.

"She's still here, she's definitely still going to be here while I'm around for one more week. I think everything has been said about Viv's future.

"I see Viv from a more personal, friend's perspective. We have really good football discussions, not necessarily about Arsenal, but other games and the sport in general.

"She has been rewarded for her super understanding, her football brain and who she is as a player. She makes everything look easy and that's what the top players do."

'Next boss must maintain style, culture and outlook'

Montemurro, 51, leaves Arsenal at the end of the season after deciding to take a professional break and dedicate more time with his family.

He led Arsenal to their first WSL title in seven years in 2019 and also got the Gunners to four cup finals, winning the Conti Cup in 2018.

The outgoing head coach has not been involved in the recruitment of his successor but hopes whoever follows in his footsteps understands the values of the club and the wider landscape of the women's game.

"I have thought about this. They need to get someone who is an Arsenal person, someone who understands the ethos of the group, what the badge means," he added.

"Those qualities are important, it is difficult to not love the club and what the brand means if you work here.

"I assume there will be a football style which is synonymous with the club that will need to continue. The important criteria is understanding the club culture but also the football.

"The third thing is understanding the growth of the women's game. Understanding the landscape of the WSL and women's game in Europe.

"I don't have any names, I have no idea who is on that shortlist."

Montemurro takes charge of his last game this weekend when they host Crystal Palace in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup on Sunday.