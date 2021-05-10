Eni Aluko says 'relentless' Chelsea are best team in the world after securing fourth Women's Super League title

Eni Aluko says "relentless winners" Chelsea are the best team in the world, after Emma Hayes' side secured the Women's Super League title over the weekend.

Capping an incredible season with a 5-0 victory over Reading at Kingsmeadow, Chelsea claimed their second successive title, the latest seeing them overtake Arsenal for the highest number of wins in the league with four.

Hayes' side also secured the Women's League Cup earlier this season, and on Sunday they take on Barcelona in their first Women's Champions League final.

"It's definitely the best team in the world right now," Aluko told Sky Sports News. "They're going to have to prove that obviously on Sunday against Barcelona in the Champions League final.

"My heart is blue. I love that team, I love the journey that they've been on. They're just relentless winners - Emma Hayes has driven that team."

The Women's FA Cup is also yet to be decided, and asked if her former side could win the Quadruple, Aluko said: "Absolutely. They turn up to win, there's no other option, really, that's the mentality in that dressing room.

"You see that on the men's side as well, they want to win and there's no compromise to that.

"Having the men's team and the women's team both in the Champions League final is testimony I think to the club's support over a long period of time.

"If that's not a statement to every single owner about women's football, I don't know what is."

0:29 Former Arsenal defender Faye White has hailed Chelsea Women as 'formidable' after the club secured the Women's Super League title.

At the other end of the table, Aston Villa drew with Arsenal on the final day, which was enough to ensure their WSL survival. Aluko, the club's sporting director, paid tribute to the players for not allowing the pressure of relegation stop them from delivering.

"I slept well [Sunday] night, put it that way! I haven't been sleeping very well," she said.

"The emotions were what you would expect, but to be fair the players executed the game plan against Arsenal fantastically.

"A huge thank you to the players because they are the ones who have to do it on the pitch."

0:48 Sky Sports' WSL coverage begins in September 2021, with the 'world class talent' excited to inspire the next generation.

On what she has taken from this season, Aluko said: "The WSL is relentless, it's an unforgiving league and you have to learn very quickly.

"You can't feel sorry for yourself, you have to keep going, you have to make sure you're resilient enough to bounce back from losses; not get too high on the highs and not get too low on the lows, and stay consistent."

Emma Hayes says Chelsea felt they had a point to prove this season. Last year's success came on a points-per-game basis when the campaign was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, when the Blues were a point behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

0:45 Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says her side's WSL title victory is the best yet, as they continue their quest to complete the quadruple.

Hayes said: "Last season we weren't the champions in some people's eyes. But this season the players really wanted to demonstrate we're the champions.

"There were four teams who could have been in with a shout and it's gone to the last day which just demonstrates how hard it is."

Needing a win to deny City any chance of passing them in the table, the hosts took the lead in the second minute at Kingsmeadow through Melanie Leupolz.

Fran Kirby's double and goals from Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert rounded off a thumping win that gave quadruple-chasing Chelsea a second piece of silverware of the campaign.

"Knowing you're coming into the last game and it's in your hands is the only place you want to be," Hayes said.

"The whole season we've only lost one game. We're never too good to lose and it keeps you on the edge. My team show so many sides again and again - and today another brilliant result.

"I'm so gutted for [the fans]. This team is amazing and they haven't had the chance to experience them in the stadium."

1:32 Lianne Sanderson, Siobhan Chamberlain and Sue Smith agree that Chelsea are deserved champions after claiming the WSL title on the final day of the season.

The coronavirus pandemic has also caused issues to deal with within the team.

Hayes added: "I've had to manage a dressing room of people who haven't been home in over a year - to keep them going when they're homesick and struggling. It's tested me on another level.

"People think having strength in depth is an advantage - well you manage them, then!

"I accept I cannot make them all happy. My job has always been to put them in the position to compete.

"We don't tire of winning. There's not enough of it. I'm not sorry for what I've put the players through."