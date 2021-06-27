Arsenal transfer news: Hector Bellerin wanted by Inter Milan to replace Paris Saint-Germain-bound Achraf Hakimi

Inter Milan are interested in signing Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, Sky in Italy are reporting.
The Serie A champions want the Spanish right-back on loan with an option to buy him next summer.
Arsenal value Bellerin in the region of £17m (€20m) and Inter see him as a replacement for Paris Saint-Germain-bound Achraf Hakimi.
Inter, who have been forced into selling players to accrue funds due to the impact of Covid 19, also have an interest in Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta, who was on loan at Genoa last season.
According to previous reports by Sky in Italy, Zappacosta was suggested in a cash-plus-players deal for Hakimi to join Chelsea earlier this month.
Hakimi is on the verge of joining Mauricio Pochettino at PSG however, in deal that could rise to £60m (€70m).
The fee will bring in a significant windfall for Inter, whose title-winning manager Antonio Conte left the club due to the need to make sizeable financial cuts.