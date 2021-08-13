Arsenal issue three-year stadium ban to season-ticket holder for 'inciting violence' against Granit Xhaka

An Arsenal season-ticket holder has been issued with a three-year stadium ban by the club for "inciting violence" against midfielder Granit Xhaka.
The sanction, which will be imposed subject to appeal, also relates to alleged abuse directed towards a Tottenham player on an unnamed social-media platform.
Arsenal also confirmed they have updated their club guidelines to reflect online misconduct, as well as incidents that take place at the Emirates Stadium.
An Arsenal club statement read: "We can confirm that we have officially instigated club-sanction proceedings against one Arsenal season-ticket holder who incited violence towards Granit Xhaka and discriminatory abuse towards a Tottenham Hotspur player on social media.
- Racism in football: What do fans really think?
- Senior tech reporter: Stars may quit social media over abuse
"A three-year stadium ban has been imposed on the individual, subject to appeal. This disciplinary action is in-line with our sanctions guidance, which has recently been updated to include online offences as well as those committed in the stadium."
As part of the club's #StopOnlineAbuse campaign launched in March, Arsenal have also committed to publicising when bans are issued and sharing this information with other clubs.
The club have also encouraged their supporters to report abuse wherever it occurs so that a proper investigation can be conducted by the relevant authorities.
Hate won't win
Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.
For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate
If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.
Kick It Out reporting racism
Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out
Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.