Arsenal issue three-year stadium ban to season-ticket holder for 'inciting violence' against Granit Xhaka

An Arsenal supporter will face a three-year stadium ban, subject to appeal, for abusing Granit Xhaka and an unnamed Tottenham player on social media; Arsenal are redoubling their efforts to identify perpetrators of in-stadium and online abuse as part of their #StopOnlineAbuse campaign

Arsenal have banned a season-ticket holder over abuse directed at Granit Xhaka and an unnamed Tottenham player

An Arsenal season-ticket holder has been issued with a three-year stadium ban by the club for "inciting violence" against midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The sanction, which will be imposed subject to appeal, also relates to alleged abuse directed towards a Tottenham player on an unnamed social-media platform.

Arsenal also confirmed they have updated their club guidelines to reflect online misconduct, as well as incidents that take place at the Emirates Stadium.

An Arsenal club statement read: "We can confirm that we have officially instigated club-sanction proceedings against one Arsenal season-ticket holder who incited violence towards Granit Xhaka and discriminatory abuse towards a Tottenham Hotspur player on social media.

"A three-year stadium ban has been imposed on the individual, subject to appeal. This disciplinary action is in-line with our sanctions guidance, which has recently been updated to include online offences as well as those committed in the stadium."

As part of the club's #StopOnlineAbuse campaign launched in March, Arsenal have also committed to publicising when bans are issued and sharing this information with other clubs.

The club have also encouraged their supporters to report abuse wherever it occurs so that a proper investigation can be conducted by the relevant authorities.

