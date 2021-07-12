Racist abuse may lead sports stars to quit social media, says leading tech reporter

The online racist abuse aimed at athletes is reaching a "tipping point" which could soon see them quit social media platforms, according to a leading tech reporter.

England footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Sancho all suffered racist abuse after the trio missed penalties in the 3-2 shootout defeat to Italy in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

The cases are the latest in a long line of examples where football players have been targeted on social media, with England manager Gareth Southgate describing the abuse as "unforgivable".

1:25 England manager Gareth Southgate says the racist abuse directed at some of his players following last night's defeat is unforgivable and 'not what we stand for'

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the New York Times' Ryan Mac said the daily nature of online hate aimed at leading figures in sport is a "major problem" for organisations such as Facebook.

Mac added: "A lot of people go to Instagram, Facebook to interact with these athletes. Pretty soon it feels like there is going to be a tipping point where these athletes may not need this platform anymore, they may not want to be there, at a place where they are racially abused every day.

"That's the point where I think Facebook has to take a look at themselves in the mirror and try and fix this issue."

Mac said Facebook employees want emojis that carry a racist connotation to be banned from appearing on prominent players' profiles and low-following accounts removed among a number of solutions to prevent online hate.

He has also learned how one Facebook employee has reported so much abuse that their account prevents them from reporting more.

A Facebook spokesperson said: "No one should have to experience racist abuse anywhere, and we don't want it on Instagram.

"We quickly removed comments and accounts directing abuse at England's footballers on Sunday night and we'll continue to take action against those that break our rules. In addition to our work to remove this content, we encourage all players to turn on Hidden Words, a tool which means no one has to see abuse in their comments or DMs.

Image: Facebook says it is 'committed to keeping our community safe from abuse'

"No one thing will fix this challenge overnight, but we're committed to keeping our community safe from abuse."

In February, Facebook-owned Instagram announced new measures, including the removal of accounts to prevent abusive messages on its platform and developing new controls to help reduce the abuse people see.

Mac also said there is a "co-ordinated" nature to some of the abuse that is being targeted at prominent sporting figures.

"In some of these instances it does look like there are individuals who set up multiple accounts, engage in bot activity, have a network to abuse these players," Mac added.

"In some cases, you see the same comment repeated over and over again, the same emojis or messages."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Football Association have condemned the abuse at the England footballers, while the Metropolitan Police, along with the UK Football Policing Unit, are investigating.

1:09 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned the racist abuse directed at some England players, and has praised Gareth Southgate's team for bringing joy to the nation throughout the tournament

On Monday evening, England defender Tyrone Mings took to Twitter to criticise Home Secretary Priti Patel, who last month described players taking the knee against racism as "gesture politics".

You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens. https://t.co/fdTKHsxTB2 — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) July 12, 2021

Mac said pressure from political figures was important in pressurising Facebook to further tackle abusive message on its platforms.

"It is not like they were blind to this going into the Euros," he said. "Going into the 2022 World Cup they are going to be even more aware of it."

Hate won't win

0:39 Jenson Button, Gary Lineker, Kelly Cates, Alan Shearer, Gary Neville, Micah Richards, Gabby Logan, Ebony-Rainford-Brent, Jamie Carragher, Jermaine Jenas, Jamie Redknapp and Nasser Hussain among BBC and Sky stars united against online hate

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.