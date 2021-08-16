Arsenal transfer news: Granit Xhaka signs one-year contract extension until 2024

Arsenal extend Granit Xhaka's contract by a year to 2024, with option for a further year; Switzerland midfielder was subject of interest from Roma earlier this summer; Arsenal also hopeful of re-signing Martin Odegaard as talks continue with Real Madrid

Monday 16 August 2021 17:31, UK

Granit Xhaka captained Arsenal in the 2-0 defeat against Brentford in the Premier League on Friday
Granit Xhaka has signed a one-year contract extension with Arsenal.

The 28-year-old Switzerland captain's new deal will run until at least 2024, with the option for a further year.

Xhaka was the subject of interest from Serie A club Roma earlier this summer before Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed he remained part of his plans.

The midfielder, who joined Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, captained the Gunners in the club's defeat at promoted Brentford on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are cautiously optimistic of re-signing attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

Discussions over the return to the Emirates Stadium for the Norway international centre on the structure of the deal.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem with the 22-year-old, who made 14 appearances during the second half of last season at the north London club.

Odegaard was left out of the squad for Real's opening La Liga game of the season at Alaves and has yet to be given a squad number.

He was assigned the No 21 shirt last season but that number has been given to Rodrygo.

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth says Arsenal are struggling to offload players in this summer's transfer window
