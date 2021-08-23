Granit Xhaka: Arsenal midfielder says Gunners are 'motivated' by criticism following defeat to Chelsea

Granit Xhaka insists Arsenal feel motivated by criticism which has been levelled at them following their poor start to the Premier League season.

The Gunners lost 2-0 at home to Chelsea on Sunday as Romelu Lukaku marked his second Blues debut with a goal before Reece James secured the victory for the visitors.

That followed an opening-day defeat at newly-promoted Brentford as Arsenal endured their worst-ever start to a campaign in the top four leagues.

Xhaka, who signed a new deal with the club before the start of the season despite being heavily linked with a move to Italy, admits things need to improve as the squad look to prove their doubters wrong.

"Of course," the Switzerland midfielder replied when asked if the team are motivated by criticism.

"A lot of people try to speak and to kill a little bit the players and the team but the strongest thing to do at the moment is to be together, and only together will we be stronger and give the results on the pitch after.

"We want to achieve something big, of course. After two games a lot of people are speaking about this team and about this club but I will say, no season finishes after two or three games.

"We still have games in front of us, we know we have to improve a lot of things and I'm sure we will do that."

Xhaka captained Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, a big turnaround from appearing to be set for a move to Roma earlier in the summer.

"I'm very happy, I'm still here," he added.

"I've signed a new contract of course and I want to give back, first of all to our staff, and then after to our fans.

"They know I will give everything - in every game and every training session. So yeah, I think we have to show that as a team soon."