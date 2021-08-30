Arsenal transfer news: Everton make Ainsley Maitland-Niles loan move, Crystal Palace still keen on Eddie Nketiah

Everton have made an offer to Arsenal to take Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan.

The offer includes an option to buy the right-back, who can also play in midfield, and talks are ongoing to see if a deal can be struck before the August 31 deadline.

Maitland-Niles is on a list of players that Arsenal would be willing to let leave the club.

The 23-year-old most recently spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom, but was unable to help keep the club in the Premier League. He also spent the 2015/16 season in the Championship with Ipswich.

Rafael Benitez could be busy before the deadline, with Everton also linked to Dalian Professional striker Salomon Rondon.

Palace push for Nketiah deal

Image: Nketiah is wanted by Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are still pushing to sign Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah.

Patrick Vieira is keen to strengthen his squad further following the recent signing of midfielder Will Hughes from Watford, and has targeted a new forward.

Talks are continuing over a fee, but a gap remains between the two clubs' respective valuations.

A German club are also in the mix for Nketiah, who has entered the final year of his contract at the Emirates.

Talks over a new deal at Arsenal earlier in the window failed to find a resolution.

Feyenoord in talks to sign Nelson on loan

Feyenoord are in talks with Arsenal over the loan signing of Reiss Nelson, with the Dutch club increasingly confident of completing a deal for the forward.

Image: Reiss Nelson is an Arsenal academy product having made 48 appearances for the club

Feyenoord have switched their attention to Nelson after they pulled out of a deal to sign Manchester United's Amad Diallo, who has been ruled out for six weeks with a thigh injury.

Nelson, who is an Arsenal academy product and enjoyed a loan spell at Hoffenheim in the 2018/19 season, has just a year remaining on his contract.

But the Gunners will extend his deal until the summer of 2023 ahead of a loan move to Feyenoord.

The 21-year-old came on as a substitute in Arsenal's opening-day defeat at Brentford and has played 48 times for the club since making his debut in August 2017.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Time is running out for clubs to do business - the summer transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday August 31 and you can follow all the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app, check out the latest Done Deals and watch the best analysis and reaction on Sky Sports News.