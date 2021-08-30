Arsenal transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Arsenal transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Arsenal been linked with?

Marco Asensio - Arsenal are plotting a shock swoop for the Real Madrid playmaker, who does not feature in Carlo Ancelotti's plans and is available for £34m (The Sun, August 30)

Houssem Aouar - The Arsenal transfer target has been offered on a loan-to-buy deal as Lyon desperately attempt to sell the midfielder (The Sun, August 26).

Kieran Trippier - Arsenal are looking to offload another six players before next week's deadline, mainly to raise funds to sign Trippier from Atletico Madrid (Daily Express, August 25); Arsenal are ready to revive their interest in Trippier - but need Atletico Madrid to slash their asking price (The Sun, August 24); Atletico Madrid are refusing to budge on their stance that Trippier will not leave for less than his £51m release clause, after an enquiry from Arsenal (Daily Mail, August 19); Arsenal have received a boost in their attempts to sign Kieran Trippier after Manchester United ended their interest in the Atletico Madrid defender (Daily Express, August 10); Arsenal have made a move for Trippier at Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish club demanding £34m for their right-back (The Sun on Sunday, August 8).

Antonio Conte - Arsenal will give Mikel Arteta until the October international break to improve their Premier League fortunes but are likely to make Antonio Conte their first choice should they need a replacement (Daily Telegraph, August 24).

Various - Arsenal are continuing to revamp their transfer department with the addition of three new scouts (The Sun, August 19); Arsenal are prepared to sanction three more transfers for Mikel Arteta before the transfer window deadline at the end of the month (Daily Mirror, August 17).

Philippe Coutinho - Arsenal have no interest in Coutinho, following reports in Spain the Gunners are linked with the former Liverpool man (Daily Mirror, August 20); Barcelona are willing to offer former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in part exchange for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Sky Sports, August 16).

Dusan Vlahovic - Arsenal and Tottenham have been quoted £60m by Fiorentina as they eye a transfer for striker Vlahovic (Sunday Mirror, August 15).

James Maddison - Leicester City are refusing to budge on their £60m transfer valuation for the Arsenal target (Daily Mail, August 14); Leicester are lining up Jesse Lingard as a potential replacement for James Maddison should the Englishman leave for Arsenal (The Sun, August 10).

Lautaro Martinez - Arsenal are ready to offer Martinez a lucrative £275,000-a-week contract to tempt him to leave Inter Milan and have a crack at the Premier League (The Sun, August 12); Arsenal were given a swift "no" by Inter Milan after offering to swap Alexandre Lacazette straight up for Martinez (Daily Mirror, August 3).

Corentin Tolisso - Arsenal could have a free pass at signing the Bayern Munich midfielder this summer, with Manchester United reportedly having dropped their interest in a cut-price £8.5m deal (Daily Express, August 12).

Takehiro Tomiyasu - Arsenal are set to make an offer for Bologna defender Tomiyasu after his proposed move to fierce rivals Tottenham stalled (Daily Express, August 6).

The latest players linked with a Arsenal exit

Eddie Nketiah - Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace are trying to agree a price for the Arsenal striker - and are willing to spend £12m (Sun, August 29): Palace remain interested in signing Nketiah, who is now in the final year of his contract at the Emirates - but there is a gap in their valuation, with Arsenal expecting £20m (Sky Sports, August 24); Brighton could swoop for £20m-rated striker Nketiah to help address their goalscoring form (The Sun on Sunday, August 8); Nketiah could be used as makeweights as Arsenal pursue a player-plus-cash deal for Leicester City's James Maddison (Daily Mirror, August 4).

Willian - The forward is saving Arsenal £20m by walking away from the club to join Brazilian side Corinthians on a free transfer (Sky Sports, August 28); Brazilian club Corinthians are in talks with Arsenal over a potential deal for Willian (Sky Sports, August 24).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Juventus have identified the Arsenal striker and captain to replace the outgoing Cristiano Ronaldo (Daily Star, August 28); Barcelona are interested in signing Aubameyang (Sky Sports, August 16); Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are reportedly wanted by Barcelona (Daily Star, August 16); Arsenal are willing to sell their star striker just a year after he signed a lucrative new contract at the Emirates (Daily Mail, August 14).

Edu - The Arsenal technical director is coming under severe pressure with Marc Overmars and Ralf Rangnick among possible replacements for the Brazilian (Daily Mirror, August 25).

Alexandre Lacazette - Lacazette could be set to leave the club by the end of the week (Daily Express, August 18); Arsenal attacking duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are reportedly wanted by Barcelona (Daily Star, August 16); Arsenal are willing to sell Alexandre Lacazette for £15m (Daily Mirror, July 26); the Gunners will not be offering a new contract to Lacazette and are inviting bids for their former record signing (The Sun, July 24).

Hector Bellerin - Bellerin is growing increasingly frustrated at Arsenal and could see further competition at right-back added to the squad in the form of Barcelona's Emerson (Daily Star, August 17); Bellerin's agent is heading to London for talks over the Arsenal defender's future (Daily Star, July 29); the agent was in Milan last week negotiating a move to Serie A champions Inter Milan. Inter want to sign the Arsenal right-back on loan but Arsenal want a sale, or at least a loan with an obligation to buy (Sky Sports News, July 28)

Reiss Nelson - Arsenal hope Nelson will sign a new contract before sending him out on loan (The Sun on Sunday, August 15); Crystal Palace are interested in signing the Arsenal forward on loan. Arsenal will allow the academy product to leave in the summer transfer window as his game time is likely to be limited next season (Sky Sports, August 3); Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is going back to Arsenal with a bid for the winger (The Sun, August 1).

Alex Runarsson - The Arsenal goalkeeper is on the verge of a loan transfer to Altay S.K (The Sun, July 27).

Sead Kolasinac - The Arsenal outcast is reportedly in negotiations to terminate his deal with the club (The Sun, August 1).

Confirmed Arsenal signings

Ben White - Brighton, £50m

Nuno Tavares - Benfica, undisclosed

Albert Sambi Lokonga - Anderlecht, £15m

Martin Odegaard - Real Madrid, undisclosed

Aaron Ramsdale - Bournemouth, £30m including add-ons

Confirmed Arsenal departures

Joe Willock - Newcastle, £25m

Dani Ceballos - end of loan

Lucas Torreira - Fiorentina, loan

Mat Ryan - end of loan

Martin Odegaard - end of loan

David Luiz - contract expired

Mark McGuinness - Cardiff, undisclosed

Trae Coyle - FC Lausanne-Sport, undisclosed

Zech Medkley - KV Oostende, undisclosed

Dinos Mavropanos - Stuttgart, loan

Daniel Ballard - Millwall, loan

Ben Sheaf - Coventry, undisclosed

Matt Smith - Doncaster, loan

Matteo Guendouzi - Marseille, loan

William Saliba - Marseille, loan

Tyreece John-Jules - Blackpool, loan

Harry Clarke - Ross County, loan

Arsenal contract news

Granit Xhaka - Xhaka has signed a one-year contract extension with Arsenal. The 28-year-old Switzerland captain's new deal will run until at least 2024, with the option for a further year.

Emile Smith Rowe - The midfielder had been the subject of two bids from Aston Villa, but signed a new contract at Arsenal on July 22.