Arsenal transfer news: Lucas Torreira joins Fiorentina on season-long loan

Lucas Torreira has joined Fiorentina from Arsenal on a season-long loan.

The midfielder arrived for his medical on Tuesday and has agreed an initial loan switch, with the Serie A club holding an option to buy Torreira for £12.8m at the end of the season.

The Uruguay international, who is currently not in Mikel Arteta's plans, decided on a return to Italy having joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in 2018. Eintracht Frankfurt also made an offer for the 25-year-old earlier in the transfer window.

Torreira will wear the No 18 shirt for Fiorentina, who finished 13th in the Italian top-flight last season and began their 2021/22 campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Roma.

He has made 89 appearances for the Gunners and scored four goals. The midfielder's contract at the Emirates Stadium expires in the summer of 2023.

The loan switch to Florence follows his successful 2020/21 campaign where Torreira helped Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid to the La Liga title, making 26 appearances during his time in the Spanish capital.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth tells the Transfer Show that Crystal Palace are one of the clubs keen on signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Torreira follows Joe Willock, David Luiz, William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi who have also secured moves away from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Meanwhile, Brazilian club Corinthians are in talks with Arsenal over a potential deal for Willian and Crystal Palace remain interested in Eddie Nketiah, who the Gunners value at £20m.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.