Arsenal transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Arsenal transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Arteta coy on future transfers

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta remained tight-lipped about any future transfers after his side's 2-1 defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road on Tuesday evening.

"We have got one for now and we are really happy with the one we have," Arteta told Sky Sports News. "Unfortunately, he could not play today. Maybe he can play on Saturday.

"We will work with the players we have, try to make them better and try to compete as best we can."

Who have Arsenal been linked with?

Ruben Neves - Arsenal have begun negotiations with Wolves over the signing of Ruben Neves (Record, July 12).

James Maddison - Arsenal are expected to make a major move for Leicester City playmaker in the coming weeks (Daily Star, July 12).

Ben White - Arsenal are reportedly set to step up their pursuit of Brighton centre-back Ben White following the conclusion of the European Championship (The Sun, July 14).



Thilo Kehrer - Arsenal have enquired about PSG defender Thilo Kehrer as they line up a transfer replacement for right-back Hector Bellerin (The Sun, July 14).

The latest players linked with a Arsenal exit

Hector Bellerin - The right-back has told Arsenal he wants to sign for Inter Milan this summer but the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement for the 26-year-old (Daily Mail, July 13).

Granit Xhaka - Xhaka's transfer to Roma is stalling due to Arsenal's struggles with bringing in an adequate replacement (Daily Express, July 14).

Confirmed Arsenal signings

Nuno Tavares - Benfica, undisclosed

Confirmed Arsenal departures

Dani Ceballos - end of loan

Mat Ryan - end of loan

Martin Odegaard - end of loan

David Luiz - contract expired

Mark McGuinness - Cardiff, undisclosed

Trae Coyle - FC Lausanne-Sport, undisclosed

Zech Medley - KV Oostende, undisclosed

Dinos Mavropanos - Stuttgart, loan

Daniel Ballard - Millwall, loan

Ben Sheaf - Coventry, undisclosed

Matt Smith - Doncaster, loan

Matteo Guendouzi - Marseille, loan