Arsenal transfer news: Crystal Palace interested in Eddie Nketiah

Crystal Palace remain interested in signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah has struggled to secure a regular first-team place at Arsenal since breaking into the team in 2017 and he is now in the final year of his contract at the Emirates.

Palace are interested in signing the 22-year-old but there is a gap in their valuation of the striker and Arsenal's asking price of around £20m.

An unnamed European club have had two bids rejected for Nketiah but are expected to return with another offer.

Arsenal held talks with Nketiah over a new contract earlier this summer but without a resolution. One source has told Sky Sports News that Nketiah is expected to leave the club this summer.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt have made an offer to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to Sky in Italy.

However, the former Sampdoria midfielder's preference is a return to Serie A, with Fiorentina and Lazio interested.

Torreira spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, where he helped the side win La Liga under Diego Simeone.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce are interested in Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac but no formal offer has been made.

Arsenal are also yet to receive a suitable offer for defender Hector Bellerin, who has two years left on his contract.

Inter Milan attempted to sign him last month on loan but Arsenal's preference is for a permanent transfer.

Arsenal will also listen to suitable offers for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson and Alex Runarsson.

Maitland-Niles and Nelson still have two years left on their contracts and were in the 20-man squad for Sunday's defeat to Chelsea.

However, Runarsson was not included in the squad and has fallen further down the pecking order at the Emirates, following the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United.

