Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku scores and dominates on second Chelsea debut as Blues impress at Emirates

Club-record signing Romelu Lukaku scored and put in a dominant display on his second Chelsea debut as they beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates on Super Sunday.

Nearly 10 years after his first debut, £97.5m summer signing Lukaku registered his first goal for the club, tapping home at close range from Reece James' ball across the face of goal (15) after the Belgian's superb hold-up play had triggered the move.

James doubled Chelsea's lead with a clinical finish from the right side of the box with Arsenal too engrossed in Lukaku again (35), before the hosts had a strong penalty call denied by both Paul Tierney and VAR as Bukayo Saka went down under James' challenge.

Lukaku was denied a second by Bernd Leno's brilliant reflex save onto the crossbar from a header late on - Sky Sports' Gary Neville described his performance as "the complete centre-forward display" - and while Arsenal showed brief glimpses, Chelsea's victory was overall comfortable and classy.

It doesn't get any easier for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, whose reshuffled back four struggled desperately with Lukaku and Co; they sit 19th and travel to champions Manchester City after the Carabao Cup tie at West Brom on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Player ratings Arsenal: Leno (7), Soares (5), Holding (5), Mari (4), Tierney (5), Lokonga (6), Xhaka (6), Pepe (5), Smith Rowe (6), Saka (6), Martinelli (4)



Subs: Aubameyang (6), Tavares (6), Balogun (NA)



Chelsea: Mendy (7), James (8), Azpilicueta (7), Christensen (7), Rudiger (7), Alonso (7), Jorginho (7), Kovacic (7), Mount (8), Havertz (8), Lukaku (9)



Subs: Kante (6), Ziyech (NA), Werner (NA)



Man of the match: Romelu Lukaku

How Lukaku shone on second debut

Arteta says he was "surprised" last Friday's defeat against Brentford was not postponed after four members of his squad tested positive for coronavirus, and despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returning to the bench, they were without Ben White on Super Sunday due to Covid.

They played the underdog for the first 15 minutes, soaking up pressure and countering Chelsea, but as it did on the opening evening of the season, their defence looked suspect again at the mercy of Lukaku's devastating power.

Image: Lukaku scored his first goal for Chelsea on his second debut, nearly 10 years after initially making his Blues debut

With his back to goal, Lukaku held off Pablo Mari and fed Matteo Kovacic, who spread wide right to James, before Lukaku received James' low ball across the face of goal to tap into an empty net. It was Chelsea quality and Arsenal neglect in equal measure, with Cedric Soares leisurely playing Chelsea onside from Kovacic's ball.

Lukaku bullied Arsenal's defence all afternoon as Mari went in the book early for a foul on the striker, and in drawing the attention of the Gunners' back line, space opened up regularly on both Chelsea flanks, particularly on the right.

⭐️ Man of the Match, @ChelseaFC’s Romelu Lukaku



⚽️ Scored on 2nd Chelsea debut

8 Shots - most in match

2 On target - most in match

11 Touches in opp. box - most in match pic.twitter.com/Nb0CLgyM2h — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 22, 2021

That's where their second goal came from as good work from Kai Havertz set Marcos Alonso free; he fed Lukaku, who let the ball run through him amid Granit Xhaka's challenge to allow Mount to spread wide to James, and the England wing back made no mistake, finding the top left corner.

Image: Reece James celebrates after scoring Chelsea's second goal

Arsenal felt they should have had a penalty just before the break as Saka went down under James' challenge, but both referee Tierney and the VAR ruled it a fair coming together; "I thought that was a penalty," said Neville. "It was very clumsy."

Arsenal did improve after the break as Saka's deflected effort from range was tipped over by Edouard Mendy, but Rob Holding should have done better with his header six yards out, falling inches wide of the far post having been unmarked.

20 - Mikel Arteta suffered his 20th defeat as Arsenal manager in the Premier League, in what was his 60th game - while Arsène Wenger didn’t register his 20th defeat with the Gunners in the competition until his 116th game. Gulf. pic.twitter.com/NRgTaGKFSW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 22, 2021

Aubameyang was introduced around the hour mark to accompany Gabriel Martinelli, who was isolated throughout and had registered just eight touches and three passes by 60 minutes, the fewest of any player on the pitch by a distance. He ended the game with more touches in his own box (three) than Chelsea's (one).

Team news There were three Arsenal changes from the defeat at Brentford. Ben White was out with Covid-19 so there was a defensive reshuffle with Rob Holding and Cedric Soares coming in.



Bukayo Saka was deemed fit enough to start which moved Gabriel Martinelli into the central striking role. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was only on the bench, while new signing Martin Odegaard was not available as he awaits a visa.



New signing Romelu Lukaku started for Chelsea; he was one of three changes from the win over Crystal Palace with Reece James and Kai Havertz in from the start. Christian Pulisic was out for Chelsea after testing positive for Covid-19 while Timo Werner dropped to the bench.

With Arsenal's £24m signing Aaron Ramsdale looking on from the bench, starting goalkeeper Leno did himself a big favour by superbly denying Lukaku a second, tipping his close-range header onto the bar.

Leno then denied Havertz at a tight angle, fed again by Lukaku inside the box, and the Chelsea fans were singing the Belgian's name at full time after a masterful show.

It was a dismal afternoon again for Arsenal, who lost both Kieran Tierney and Martinelli to injury, but Chelsea's dominance shows why they are considered as genuine title contenders this term.

Opta stats: Lukaku in top 20, Arsenal in bottom three

Chelsea have won five consecutive away Premier League London derbies for the first time since January 2006 under José Mourinho - a run which also included a 2-0 victory at Arsenal.

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku scored his 114th Premier League goal, overtaking Ian Wright to become the competition's 20th highest scoring player. Lukaku also became the eighth non-Englishman to score 50+ goals both home and away in the competition.

Arsenal end a day in the relegation zone after more than one game of the season played for the first time since August 1992.

In what is their 118th campaign in England's top four tiers, Arsenal have opened a league season with two defeats and no goals after two matches for the first time in their history.

