Women's Super League: Arsenal vs Tottenham postponed due to Covid cases

Arsenal have confirmed Saturday's Women's Super League match against Tottenham has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Spurs camp.

Tottenham have had to postpone a second consecutive game after also needing to reschedule their midweek fixture with WSL title-chasers Chelsea due to the Covid outbreak.

The game, which was originally due to take place at Emirates Stadium, will now be subject to a revised date, paving the way for Emma Hayes' Chelsea to move top of the table should they claim victory over Leicester.

Reigning champions Chelsea have trailed Arsenal for much of this season, with Hayes believing that this season's race to the title will "go all the way to the wire".

A statement from Arsenal read: "We are disappointed to confirm that our Barclays FA Women's Super League match against Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed.

"The match was originally scheduled to take place at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

"The decision to postpone was taken by the FA on Friday following an application from Tottenham Hotspur."

