Arsenal name Ben White and Gabriel in starting XI for Monday Night Football clash at Newcastle

Arsenal have been handed a major boost for their Monday Night Football clash at Newcastle with the news that Ben White and Gabriel are fit enough to start.

There was concern that the Gunners would have to deal with an injury crisis in defence for their final two games of the season, which could have hampered their chances of finishing in the top four and securing Champions League football.

White had been on the treatment table since the beginning of May, while the Gunners lost Gabriel to injury late on in Thursday night's 3-0 north London derby loss to Tottenham.

That result - along with Spurs' 1-0 win over Burnley on Sunday lunchtime - means Arsenal need to beat Newcastle tonight, with the game live on Sky Sports, to jump back into fourth spot ahead of this weekend's final Premier League matchday.

Any other result will see Arteta's side go into the final round of fixtures behind Tottenham in the table - leaving their Champions League qualification hopes out of their hands.

Arsenal are without Rob Holding for the trip to Newcastle, though, following his sending off against Spurs, while Kieran Tierney remains sidelined with injury.